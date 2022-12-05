After months of rumour, Suriya has opted out of Bala's directorial venture Vanangaan. Fans were excited when the Nanda duo announced a project last October. The team also shot a few parts and even released a first-look teaser. However, in an official statement, director Bala has confirmed that Suriya will not be a part of the project due to script changes.

"I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn't sure if the project was suitable for someone like him. Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, not to put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that he should opt out of the project in the best interests of everyone involved.

In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother," he wrote. However, he clarified that he would team up with the actor soon for another project in the future. "The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure," he added.

Vanangaan will continue without Suriya and a new casting will be done soon. Interestingly, the film was supposed to be bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and now a new production house is likely to come on board. Krithi Shetty is the female lead and GV is the music composer.