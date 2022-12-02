Actor Vijay Devarakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 12 hours over the funding of his recent release Liger. "With great popularity comes challenges too. We cannot do anything about it but I will take this as a learning experience in life. I did my duty when they called. I went and answered their questions," Vijay said to the press after the grilling session.

The actor also confirmed that he was not asked to come back. Interestingly, two weeks ago filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur were also questioned regarding the same.

The questioning of the Liger team was following an allegation by congress leader Bakka Judson who claimed that the money used to fund the film came from a foreign source which is a clear violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999. Judson had also complained that even politicians had invested money in Liger. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.

Reportedly, Vijay was questioned regarding the funding sources, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson, who made an appearance in the film. Liger is a sports drama with Vijay and Ananya Pandey playing the lead.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions co-producing the film alongside Puri Connects. Vijay Devarakonda appears as a kickboxer with a stammer who gives his heart and soul to the sport. Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film was a dud at the box office.