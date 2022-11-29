All eyes are on Yash's next project. Ever since the rocking hit of his KGF series, Yash is taking a much-needed break to spend time with his family. We also hear that Rocky Bhai is very cautious with his next moves.

Rumours are rife that the KGF actor is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer. Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the leading lady however, no official announcement has been made yet.

With epic dramas being the current trend, we hear that director Shankar is also jumping on the bandwagon. He is reportedly planning to make the onscreen adaptation of writer Su Venkatesan's Velpari. The story serialises the journey of the great tribal king Pari and his adventures.

Shankar, who is known for his grandeur is reportedly planning to go on a large scale with a Rs.1,000 crore budget. He is likely to collaborate with two or three big producers including Karan Johar to bankroll the film. Reportedly, the director has approached Yash to play a lead role. The film will be shot in three parts and will be released in multiple languages.

Then, there is Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's epic drama Karna which will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. The team has reportedly approached Yash to play the titular role though the actor is yet to give his nod. Yash will also team up with his KGF director Prashanth Neel for a third instalment. Apart from these projects, rumours of the Brahmastra team approaching Yash to play Dev is also doing the rounds.

With an array of big-budget projects on his table, it would be really interesting to watch his next moves.