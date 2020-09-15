Veteran Tamil actor Florent C Pereira has passed away due to Covid-19 on Monday evening, 14 September, at a hospital in Chennai. He was aged 67.

According to the reports, he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately, the treatment failed and he died last evening at around 10 pm. This is the second death due to the pandemic after producer V Swaminathan, who passed away in August.

Florent C Pereira started his acting career with Vijay's Pudhiya Geethai in 2003. He worked in movies like Prabhu Solomon's Kayal, Thodari, Dharmadurai, VIP 2, and Sathriyan among many others.

Many celebrities have mourned his death on social media sites. Check out their condolence tweets below:

Riaz K Ahmed: Actor Florent Periera passed away due to Corona in Rajeeve gandhi hospital around 10pm! May His Souls rest in peace

Seenu Ramasamy: I can't believe this Film Actor Kalaignar TV Ex GM good hearted soulful

Mr.Florent Perera you are in the midst of us RIP Father

My deepest condolence to his family & Friends.

#CoronavirusPandemic @DrBrianPereira #Alexanderpereira

Shanthnu Glowing star ஷாந்தனு Buddy: RIP #FlorentPerera sir Broken heart

Amazing human being, worked with him in #Mupparimanam

Strength to his family and loved ones ....

Editor Ruben has shared a WhatsApp screen shot recalling a conversation with the late actor. He posted the pictures and captioned it, "Florent C.Pereira - He was always a good mentor to me, right from my childhood! A Very Kind & Positive person is with God now! Miss you UNCLE Hugging face May you cheer those in Heaven too Smiling face with haloRed heartFolded hands

