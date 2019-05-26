Actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Tamanna) and Taapsee Pannu are gearing up to lock horns with Nayanthara (Nayantara) as their movies Khamoshi, Game Over and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam will clash with each other at the box office.

Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Taapsee Pannu are three most popular actresses from south. All the three will be seen playing lead roles in female centric films like Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Khamoshi and Game Over. Surprisingly, all the three movies are released on July 14 and there will be a big clash among them at the box office. They are likely to eat away each other's shares.

Devi 2 is a horror comedy film, which is a sequel to the 2016 film Devi. Directed by AL Vijay, it is a bilingual film simultaneously shot in Telugu as Abhinetri 2 and released on May 31. Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva are playing the lead roles in the film, which is dubbed and released in Hindi as Khamoshi on July 14, two weeks after its original version hits the screens.

Game Over is a suspense thriller, which is written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan. This is also a bilingual film made and released in Telugu and Tamil with the same title. Taapsee Pannu is playing the female lead in the film, which is produced jointly by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

On the other hand, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is a also mystery thriller film, which is directed by Chakri Toleti. The movie revolves around the story of a young woman with a speech disability, who finds herself stranded in a mansion haunted by a series of gruesome killings. She witnesses murderer lurking in the shadows. How she saves herself from becoming a victim forms the crux of the film.

Nayanthara has played speech-impaired woman in Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and it promos have grabbed many eyeballs. When compared to two other movies, this film has bigger response and viewership on the social media. Nayan has proved herself to be the lady superstar with back-to-back success of his women-oriented movies released in recent years. It is likely to lead the race at the box office.