Tamannaah Bhatia has gone down the memory lane on the occasion of the third anniversary of Baahubali 2. She shared a few pictures and mentions about her dream of working with SS Rajamouli coming true with the franchise.

On her Instagram account, she posted pictures and wrote, "Can't imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 ❤️ Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. ,"

Tamanaah thanked the team and wrote, "A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.❤️ #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati @sweetysherai @shobuy_ @anushkashettyofficial @baahubalimovie. [sic]"

Tamannaah had played the role of a warrior princess named Avanthika in the Baahubali series. She had paired up with the younger role named Shivudu aka Mahendra Baahubali played by Prabhas in the film.

The movie is a feather in her cap as the movie went on to become one of the biggest hits at the Indian box office in the current times. The first part was released on 10 July in 2015. It had minted over Rs 600 crore from its multiple versions.

Whereas the second instalment, which was released on 28 April on 2017, minted Rs 1700+ crore in its lifetime.