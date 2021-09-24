Tamannaah Bhatia, who has multiple movies in her kitty, seems to have bagged a biggie. The actress has been reportedly approached to work in Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi's upcoming flick.

Vedalam Remake

If the rumours in Telugu media are to be believed, she has been finalized for the female lead and the makers have offered the project to her. The forthcoming movie is said to be a remake of Tamil hit film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the leads.

In the original, Shruti Haasan was seen in the role of a lawyer. If Tamannaah accepts her offer, it will be her second film after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. A formal announcement is expected to be out soon.

The forthcoming flick is directed by Bholaa Shankar.

Chiru, not the First Choice

Originally, Pawan Kalyan wanted to star in the Telugu remake, but the plans went for a change and Chiru expressed his interest to act in the flick.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is working on the Telugu remake of Lucifer. Tamil director Mohan Raja is helming the flick and the shooting is underway.

Grapevine has it that the makers approached Salman Khan to play an important role in the movie, presently referred to as Chiru 153, and he has agreed to share screen space in the Telugu flick.

In Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed the flick, had done a cameo.

Coming back Tamannaah, the actress, whose Telugu flick Maestro was released last week, is working on Shashanka Ghosh's Hindi movie Plan A Plan B, Gurthunda Seethakalam (Love Mocktail remake), Bole Chudiyan and much-delayed That is Mahalakshmi (Hindi remake Queen).