Tamannaah Bhatia, who has shared screen space with many big names of South India, has a few movies in her kitty. Her demand seems to have shrunk to some extent, but she continues to get offers to work in movies starring big names.

Tamannaah Pairing up with Balakrishna?

The latest rumour about Tamannaah Bhatia is that she has been approached to play the female lead in Balakrishna's upcoming movie. The actress, who had shared screen space alongside Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, had qualms to work with Balaiyya, earlier.

Tamannaah's Huge Demand

However, Tamannaah has now agreed to romance Balakrishna on-screen, but she has demanded a huge remuneration, say reports. The actress has asked an astonishing eight-digit salary from the producer.

Kajal Aggarwal in Race

The deal has not been stuck as the makers are looking out for other options. Already, Kajal Aggarwal has been approached and the talks are on. If the Indian 2 actress gives her consent with a lesser salary, the Baahubali actress might miss out an opportunity to work with Balaiyya.

The untited flick is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Balakrishna is doing dual roles. In one of the two characters, he will be seen as Aghora and Anjali is pairing up with him for this role.

The makers are tight-lipped about Balakrishna's other role. The forthcoming action adventure is being funded by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy.

It has to be noted that Boyapati Srinu's earlier two movies (Legend and Simha) with Balakrishna were hits at the box office.

Coming back to Tamannaah, she is currently working on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan and Gopichand's Telugu film Seetimaarr. Her That Is Mahalakshmi, remake of Queen, is ready for release.