Tamannaah Bhatia has been basking in the glory of her back-to-back item numbers. From 'Kaavalava' to 'Aaj Ki Raat'; Tammy's songs have been ruling the charts. However, when it comes to the personal front, the actress has seen a bit of a low. The actress parted ways with Vijay Varma after being in a relationship for over three years.

Amid all this, the actress was recently quizzed about dating rumours with Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. Tamannaah was speaking to Lallantop where she broke her silence on the dating rumours with the Indian and Pak player. Bhatia said that such rumours make her feel bad as she had met Virat just for one day, on the day of the shoot. She added that she didn't meet the former Indian cricket team skipper before or after that advertisement.

Dated Virat?

"I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon (haven't met or spoken to him after that)," the Lust Stories actress said. She also shed light on the secret marriage rumours with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

Secret marriage with Abdul Razzaq?

"Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place. Yeah, according to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq," she quipped. Tamannaah further said such fake link ups make things awkward but with time you come to accept that you can't do anything to control it. She added that one can't stop anyone from thinking something in their mind.

"It's very awkward. Jab koi bhi taalluq nahi hota hai aur log bana dete hain. But there is nothing you can do. Waqt lagta hai, you come to accept that aap iske baare mein kuch kar nahi sakte. Jisko jaisa sochna hai, wo waisa hi sochega. Aap sabko baith ke control nahi kar sakte," she concluded.