Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a massive fan following. While majority of fans remain cordial and stay within their boundaries, some let their emotions get the better of them. And something similar seems to have happened with the Lust Stories 2 actress too. Tamannaah, attended an event in Kerala, and came face-to-face with an overexcited fan.

What went down

Tamannaah looked like a vision in a gorgeous green saree and a bun. She was exiting a venue, waving at fans when the incident took place. A fan breached the security and jumped in front of Tamannaah. Not just that, he grabbed the Bholaa Shankar actress' hand as well. This caused her security and her team to get into action but the actress asked her team not to get rough with the fan. She not only directed her team to be mindful but also asked the fan to come and click a selfie with her.

Tamannaah - Vijay's love story

Social media is hailing the actress for maintaining her calm and composure. Tamannaah has also been in news recently for declaring her love for Vijay Varma. The power couple pose together for the shutterbugs and don't try to hide their relationship either. "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down," Bhatia had said in an interview.