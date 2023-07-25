An old picture of Tamannaah Bhatia flaunting the big, sparkling diamond gifted to her by Ram Charan's wife has taken over social media. The old picture has created quite some buzz as many were left surprised over Upasana Konidela having gifted world's fifth biggest diamond worth Rs 2 cr to Bhatia.

Upasana's social media post

It was back in 2019 that Upasana had shared having gifted the 'diamond' to the Lust Stories 2 actress. "A gift for the super Tamannaah Bhatia from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon," she had written on social media. For some reason, the old picture resurfaced and picked up pace all over the internet. So much so, that even Tamannaah had to come out and speak up about it.

A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks

from Mrs Producer ?❤️?

Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy pic.twitter.com/rmVmdwWNAd — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 3, 2019

Tamannaah clarifies

However, to burst everyone's bubble, the 'diamond ring' in fact turned out to be a 'bottle opener'. "Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics," the Baahubali actress wrote. On personal front, Upasana and Ram Charan have just welcomed their first child, a baby girl into the world.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, has come out about her relationship with Vijay Varma.