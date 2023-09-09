On Friday night a host of Bollywood celebs put their fashion foot forward and graced their presence at the GQ Best Dressed event in Mumbai.

Who's who from the entrainment area amped up the glam quotient. Some of the most stylish couples who make head-turning appearances are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Shruti Haasan with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, newly engaged couple Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Ishaan Khatter and Saiyami Kher, Palak Tiwari, Ishaan Khatter, Ghoomer actress Sayami Kher, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Avneet Kaur, Shruti Haasan with boyfriend, Prateik Babbar with a girlfriend Priya Banerjee, MC Stan, Isabelle Kaif among several prominent faces.

Who wore what

Shruti Haasan wore a see-through black gown, while his boyfriend Santanu was in black casuals and a long overcoat. The couple looks adorable as they twinned.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen twinning in black outfits. Richa was in a short jumpsuit; Ali wore a velvet overcoat with a white shirt and black pants.

Rakul Preet arrived for the event in a backless black knee-length dress

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff who recently got engaged were twinning in white. They looked ethereal.

Mouni Roy was spotted in a ruched patterned shimmering backless gown with an opening at the navel. She was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Fans loved Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's chemistry.

Take a look at celebs who won Best Dressed awards

Worst dressed

Orry who is a social media sensation failed to impress the masses.

Saiyami Kher wore a stunning blue gown with cape sleeves netizens seemed unimpressed with her choice of ensemble. Kubbra wore an English-style blue suit, skirt and pants and carried a walking stick as well. Isabelle Kaif was also spotted in a short white dress.

Fans weren't impressed with Mouni Roy's couture and were of the view that she looked skinny.