Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after the unprecedented success of his latest film Jawan that was released on Thursday, Sept 7, 2023. The movie hit the cinema halls on the occasion of Janmasthmi and merely two days and the film entered the 100 cr club making it the first ever Bollywood film to create history.

The cast and crew of the film hosted a screening

On Thursday night, the cast of Jawan, comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and others were seen at the screening of the film in Mumbai.

Actor and singer Aaliyah Qureishi who also stars in the film, shared numerous inside pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "HAPPY JAWAN DAY" along with "#Jawan #JawanGirls #GoodToGoChief."

Another Jawan actress Sangeeta Bhattacharya shared some inside pictures from the screening. She wrote, "Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that I'd be watching myself on screen in a theatre, doing anything other than singing. Or even dancing. But ACTING? Lol no WAY! Thank you for bringing out this absolute badass side of me that I didn't know existed!@castingchhabra Thank for recognising that, who would've thought! You weave magic! @atlee47 I'm so incredibly grateful for you. Overwhelmed is an understatement. You are so gifted and I can't wait to watch you shine even brighter! Thank you for this life-changing opportunity and your trust in me. Love, Helena- 'The Techie'"

Suhana Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunil Grover also attended the success bash.

Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she clicked a picture with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam at the film screening. A fan club shared the inside picture along with the caption, "Deepu with Abram at Jawan Screening."

Check out the pictures here:

All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource… ? ? pic.twitter.com/RvXnegLga0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan penned a thank you note for his fans and he wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

From fans to celebs and critics have heaped praise on SRK and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan.

Even Anand Mahindra could not resist posting about Jawan's massive success.

"All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource..." he tweeted.

Latest box-office report of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan amasses a total of ₹197.50 crore within its first three days of release.