Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche for herself in both the South and Hindi film industries. She is also well-known for her dance numbers. Some of her popular songs include Kaavaalaa from Jailer, the hit track Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, which became a rage across all age groups, and the recently released Nasha from Raid 2.

In a recent interaction with Lallantop's Saurabh, Tamannaah spoke about how she chooses her projects and why she can't take up work just for the sake of it. She also addressed the sensual lyrics of Aaj Ki Raat and shared how children have unexpectedly become fans of the song.

Tamannaah explained that her projects have to mean more to her than just being a means of livelihood. She said, "So be it, if a child has to watch my song while eating their food."

When the host asked which song she was referring to, the actor replied, Aaj Ki Raat, and added, "I can't tell you the number of mothers who've called me saying, 'My child only eats food if he hears Aaj Ki Raat.' Kids in diapers are grooving side to side to it!"

When questioned about the sensual lyrics and their potential impact on children, she responded,

"Mummyon ka concern hai ki bacche khana kha rahe hain ya nahi? Priorities hote hain. Ek saal ke bacche ko kaunse lyrics samajh mein aayenge? (Mothers are only concerned whether their kids are eating or not. There are priorities. What lyrics will a one-year-old even understand?)

She added, "It's the music that stays with us. We forget films, but we remember the songs. That's just a fact."

The clip quickly went viral online, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens. Many had mixed responses to Tamannaah's obsession with her hit song Aaj Ki Raat, with some calling her self-obsessed and even comparing her to Urvashi Rautela.

One user wrote, "Urvashi Rautela has competition."

Another commented, "She's not wrong, my kid was obsessed with her video!"

A third user commented, "I'm also concerned about the parents!"

While a fourth added, "Maybe they won't get the lyrics, but they'll definitely understand the visuals."

The unedited video pic.twitter.com/LYYT2HMCni — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 3, 2025

Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2, is a sensual dance number featuring Tamannaah. The song is a seductive medley where a woman urges her lover to admire her from afar, but not touch her. Both the song and its music video featuring Tamannaah became extremely popular.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It earned ₹900 crore at the box office and was one of the biggest hits of 2024.

Work Front

Tamannaah is currently gearing up for her next film VVAN: Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will also star Sidharth Malhotra.