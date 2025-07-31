At the ongoing India Couture Week 2025, a host of celebrities have graced the runway, turning up the glam quotient, from Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

On Wednesday night, debutants Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan turned showstoppers for designer JJ Valaya, looking breathtaking in regal shades of dark blue and black. Several photos and videos have gone viral, showing Rasha and Ibrahim walking hand-in-hand, exuding confidence and charm.

For her debut, Rasha wore a striking black lehenga adorned with intricate gold and multicolored embroidery. Her sheer blouse and bralette combo added a contemporary flair, while the cape-style dupatta allowed the craftsmanship of the ensemble to shine through. Ibrahim complemented her look in a classic black velvet sherwani paired with Pathani-style bottoms, embracing royal elegance.

Rasha and Ibrahim's showstopping poise and panache left the audience in awe.

Fans praised their confident walk, even comparing it favorably to Khushi, Sara, and Janhvi's ramp presence.

One user wrote, "Rasha and Ibrahim are much better than Sara, Janhvi, and Khushi."

Another commented, "Ibrahim has nawabi poise and grace."

Khushi Kapoor closed the show for designer Rimzim Dadu, dazzling in a gunmetal-toned straight lehenga with a front slit and high-waisted fit. She paired it with a sleeveless halter-neck blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The ensemble, blending memory fabric and metal, reimagined traditional crafts like patola and mirror work through sculptural silhouettes and signature materials such as steel wires and custom textiles—all of which were highlighted in her showstopper look.

Sara Ali Khan twirled down the ramp in a champagne-hued lehenga, intricately embroidered in pastel tones, exuding grace and glamour.

Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, wore a blush pink bridal lehenga, richly embroidered and radiating timeless elegance.