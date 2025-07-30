At the ongoing Indian Couture Week, Sara Ali Khan turned heads as she walked the ramp in a stunning creation by designer Aisha Rao. For her showstopper look, Sara wore a shimmering rose-gold lehenga that featured intricate embroidery inspired by wild flora, palm leaves, and tropical motifs. She paired it with an off-shoulder crop bralette.

The backdrop, adorned with lush banana leaves, lotus blooms, and palm fronds, created a surreal escape into nature's unfiltered magic, blending bold fantasy with nostalgic detail.

However, Sara's walk and outfit received mixed reactions from netizens. Many social media users pointed out that Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and now Sara have all donned similar rose-coloured outfits, with some joking that it looks like the official uniform of ICW.

Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wear similar lehengas

Several videos of Sara's runway appearance have gone viral online. In one particular clip, she is seen tripping while taking a turn in her heavy lehenga.

Social media reactions poured in, with one user commenting, "Please focus on acting and leave this task to models."

Another remarked, "This is such a bad walk."

A third user questioned, "How can you show your teeth on the ramp? Very soon, only talented people will rule the industry. All this is fading away."

Yet another added, "Kangana would have been a better option."

Work front

Sara is currently basking in the success of her latest film Metro... In Dino. She's also making headlines for her personal life. Sara was recently spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi with her rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa. A video of the two leaving together has surfaced online, reigniting speculation about their relationship.