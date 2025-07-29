India Couture Week 2025 is in full swing, and Bollywood's biggest names have graced the runway as showstoppers. So far, Akshay Kumar, Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah Bhatia, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bhumi Pednekar, and several others have made their mark on the fashion-forward event.

On Sunday, Bhumi Pednekar turned showstopper for designer Ritu Kumar at the recently concluded India Couture Week 2025. She walked the ramp to the Sufi classic track Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini Re. Her appearance was part of Ritu Kumar's collection titled Threads of Time.

She wore a beige lehenga, which she paired with a sleeveless bralette that featured lace-embroidered borders and a plunging neckline,

For the make-up, she wore a dark berry-red lip, flushed cheeks, soft pink shimmer on the eyes, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and a radiant, dewy base highlighted with a luminous glow.

Bhumi flaunted her toned abs and collarbone. However, despite her bold yet classy ensemble and walk on the runway, Bhumi's ramp walk and overall presentation drew mixed reactions online. Many netizens trolled her for the way she carried the outfit, with some also criticising her botox-filled lip job.

A user wrote, "Bad walk.."

Another wrote, "She can't even walk.."

The third one mentioned, "She Is holding her breath to walk and flaunt abs.."

The fourth one mentioned, "So bad! Don't they practice before the walk?"

Work Front

Bhumi Pednekar made her OTT debut in Netflix's The Royals. Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, and Sakshi Tanwar were among the ensemble cast members of the series, which was directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.