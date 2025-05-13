India fights back, and how. The world witnessed the brutal killing of innocent lives on April 22, 2025, in Kashmir's Pahalgam. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on May 7. The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists.

Retaliating against India, Pakistan launched relentless drone and missile attacks that continued for four consecutive days. However, on the fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that both countries had agreed to a ceasefire. Despite this, Pakistan violated the ceasefire just hours later, attacking again and breaching the agreement. India, standing firm, vowed not to bow down and confirmed that Operation Sindoor would continue to safeguard its citizens.

On May 10, both nations finally reached an understanding to de-escalate tensions, halting the hostilities triggered by India's decisive counter-strikes. The Directors General of Military Operations (DGsMO) of both countries held talks that same day, just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

Key Highlights from PM Modi's National Address

No peace talks, only POK talks

PM Modi said, "Talks and terror cannot go hand in hand. Terror and trade cannot go together, and water and blood cannot flow together. If we ever engage with Pakistan, the conversation will be solely on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir."

"Pakistan had so much arrogance about their forces, but when we destroyed them, they begged the whole world, asked for de-escalation, and called our DGMO begging to stop"— PM Modi

India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi's warning

"India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. We have only paused our operations against Pakistan — the future depends entirely on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new anti-terrorism doctrine. A new line has been drawn," said PM Modi.

He added: "This is not an era of war, but it is also not an era of terrorism. Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure — there is no alternative path to peace."

On Pakistan's border aggression, he declared, "Pakistan ki tayaari seema par yudh ki thi, Bharat ne Pakistan ke seene par vaar kiya." (Pakistan prepared for war at the border, but India struck directly at their heart.)

PM NARENDRA MODI.



"No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore. Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms".

On the Ceasefire

"We have only postponed our military action. Our future course will depend on Pakistan's next move," Modi stated firmly.

PM Modi announces the success of Operation Sindoor in the fight against terrorism

"Indian missiles struck with precision, destroying Pakistan's airbase and key terror camps. In just three days, we inflicted damage on a scale no one imagined. Our forces dismantled Bahawalpur and Muridke, once hubs of terror, and eliminated over 100 terrorists."

PM Modi asserted, "Terrorists dared to wipe the sindoor from our sisters; India erased the very headquarters of terror."