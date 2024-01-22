Alia Bhatt stunned one and all with her ajrakh-printed glamorous saree at the Joy Awards held in Saudi Arabia. Alia became the first Indian woman to be awarded in this awards ceremony. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was conferred with the 'Honorary Award' at the ceremony. Alia's saree was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Prior to her, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were awarded at the Joy Awards.

What Alia said

"It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So, thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies," Alia said in her winning speech.

Social media reactions

While everyone was bowled over by what she wore, a section on social media was quick to comment on the way she talked and her expressions.

"Why is she started talking this way recently?" asked a user.

"Why do speak like a child? Get a grip. You think thoses faces look cute on stage?" asked another user. "Was she getting attacks while speaking?" a comment read.

"But why would you make such expression on your face while talking," one comment read.

"Why her talking way changed," another comment read.

"Why do you talk like that? Talk normally na," read one more of the comments.

"Her expressions getting worse by the day," another one of the comments read.

Soon after attending the awards, Alia Bhatt was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor at the Ram Mandir inauguration. The diva wore a beautiful blue saree depicting Ramayana all over it.