The year 2025 has witnessed several social media influencers, actors, singers and sports personalities tying the knot, marking a wave of celebrity marriages. From Prajakta Koli to Anuv Jain, Aadar Jain, Neeraj Chopra, Armaan Malik, and Raftaar, many well-known names have embarked on new journeys.

Amid these celebrations, reports of high-profile divorces have also made headlines. Some of the notable celebrity splits include A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu, Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, as well as Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. More recently, there have been reports suggesting trouble in Govinda and his wife Sunita's marriage.

Adding to the growing list of celebrity breakups, several media reports claim that popular actor Aman Verma has also parted ways with his wife, Vandana Lalwani.

The couple, who had been together for nearly a decade, has reportedly decided to separate.

According to a report by The Times of India, despite prolonged efforts to salvage their relationship, Aman and Vandana were unable to overcome the deep-seated issues that have now caused trouble in their marriage.

"There have been issues between them for a while now. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things didn't improve. They had even planned to start a family, but their differences became too deep to reconcile. It was Vandana who decided to file for divorce," a source close to the couple told The Times of India.

When the publication approached them to comment on the matter, Aman Verma stated, "No comment. Anything I need to say will be communicated through my lawyer at the appropriate time." Vandana also chose to remain silent on the matter.

In a previous interview with The Times of India, Aman had spoken about his marriage, saying, "Marriage has changed me as a person. I am calmer and no longer approach situations with the aggression I used to. For me, marriage was a big step because I lived alone for many years and had decided that if I ever got married, it would be only when I found the right person. It has been six years now, and I have no complaints—I am enjoying life with Vandana. Earlier, I had set patterns for a living, but now I am more flexible and believe that there are many ways to solve a situation."

About Aman and Vandana's love story

Aman and Vandana first met in 2014 during the shoot of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016.

Work Front

Aman Verma is known for his work in various television shows such as Khullja Sim Sim, Devi, Roohaniyat, and Durashaya. He also played a pivotal role in starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.