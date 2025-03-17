'Talk about the game not my favourite chole bhature place in Delhi': Virat Kohli slams broadcasters; fans say, 'Did he take a dig at Jatin Sapru?'

Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to return to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-anticipated tournament will kick off on March 22, 2025.

Ahead of the big event, Kohli attended the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday, March 15, where he shared his thoughts on various topics. The ace batter criticized broadcasters for focusing on his personal life and food preferences instead of discussing cricket during matches.

"A broadcast show needs to talk about the game, not what I ate yesterday for lunch or my favorite chole-bhature place in Delhi," Kohli said at the summit.

He further added, "You can't have that in cricket matches. Instead, you should be discussing what an athlete is going through."

Speaking about the broader vision for Indian sports, Kohli emphasized, "We are working towards India becoming a sports-forward nation. We have the vision, and the groundwork is already in motion. It should be the collective responsibility of everyone involved. It's not just about infrastructure or those who invest money—it's also about the people who watch. We need education."

Kohli's comments on broadcasters discussing his food choices, particularly chole bhature, reminded fans of Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru, who once did the same.

A user wrote, "He roasted so many broadcasters all at once."

Another mentioned, "Is he talking about Jatin Sapru?"

