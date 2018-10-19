The Taliban on Friday threatened to derail the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan by blocking roads to prevent voters from reaching the polling stations.

The insurgents allege that the elections, to be held on Saturday, were aimed at legitimizing the presence of foreign troops in the country, reports Efe news.

"The Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate (as the Taliban call themselves) intend to close all major and minor roads of the country during election day. Hence all countrymen should remain indoors and desist from bringing out any means of transport," the rebels said in a statement.

The insurgents also stressed that all Afghans "especially city dwellers" should refrain from voting on Saturday.

"Participation in this process is aiding the invaders and helping them in the implementation of their plots, all of which are unlawful religiously and in conflict with our national values and interests," the statement added.

More than 2,500 candidates are contesting in 249 seats in the Afghan Parliament.

In recent months, Afghanistan has witnessed dozens of attacks on electoral workers and candidates.

According to the Independent Election Commission, out of the 7,384 voting centres that fall in Taliban territory, 2,384 will remain closed on election day.