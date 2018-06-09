Mere hours after announcing a ceasefire in Afghanistan on occasion of Eid, Taliban forces attacked and killed at least 20 pro-government forces according to police.

The multi-pronged offensive on security checkpoints in Kunduz province's Qala-e-Zal district occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement to Xinhua news agency, police spokesman Inamudin Rahmani said- "Taliban rebels launched coordinated attacks on security checkpoints in Qala-e-Zal district early morning, which resulted in the death of 20 pro-government forces and injuring six others."

The militant organisation had earlier announced a ceasefire during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr when no attack will be carried out on Afghan forces.

"All mujahidin are instructed to stop all their offensive operations against the domestic opposition forces throughout the country during the first, second and third days of the Eid," read a Taliban statement.

Earlier this month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a ceasefire with the Taliban on the occasion of Eid. In a video message, Ghani instructed Afghan security forces to stop offensive operations against Taliban insurgents between June 12 and June 21.

Ghani clearly stated that the ceasefire was only for the Taliban and that security forces would continue operations against other terrorist outfits such as the ISIS and Al Qaida.

The US responded by saying it would support Ghani's resolution and ordered a halt to all NATO operations against the Taliban.

The announcement came amidst rumours of a peace talk between the militant organisation and the Afghan government

Eid al-Fitr will begin on June 14.

[With inputs from IANS]