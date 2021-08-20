In another development that has again unearthed the nexus between the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the state intelligence agency of Pakistan, and Taliban, the latter has raided the now-closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat.

The Taliban has learned to have searched the cupboards in Kandhar for papers. It also has taken away the vehicles from both the consulates. It is pertinent to note that the Taliban is conducting door-to-door searches in the capital city of Kabul to Afghans working for the NDS, the state-run intelligence agency.

The Taliban operating on ISI orders is no surprise, as Pakistan provided safe haven for the Taliban after the US invaded Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. The Taliban regime was overthrown by US forces, and they were forced to flee to Pakistan.

On August 15, the Taliban officially assumed control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led NATO soldiers from the nation. They took control of the parliament and the President's residence in Kabul, the country's capital. Furthermore, just days after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the Taliban halted all exports and imports to India.

Negotiations for power transitions

As per reports from Kabul, the Haqqani Network has seized control of the capital city, commanded by Anas Haqqani, brother of the terrorist group's leader and deputy Taliban leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani. While Anas Haqqani met with former President Hamid Karzai, Chairman of the HCNR Abdullah Abdullah, and Hezb-e-Islami veteran Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, it is thought that the Taliban restrict and control both Karzai and Abdullah's travels.

Negotiations are already underway to guarantee that both Karzai and Abdullah formally transfer over authority to Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader in a staged event at the Presidential Palace. Sirajuddin Haqqani is claimed to be relaying orders from the Taliban's leadership council, the Quetta Shura, in Quetta.