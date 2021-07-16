As the news of renowned photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's death broke out, the entire media fraternity and the nation at large mourned the loss of the Pulitzer Prize winner. The Indian photojournalist killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar while on a reporting assignment with the Afghan security forces when he was killed on Friday.

As per the latest reports citing Indian government sources, Taliban handed over the body of Siddiqui to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC). The Indian embassy in Kabul has informed that it is in touch with the Afghani authorities to bring back the mortal remains of the slain journalist.

Actively working to bring back Siddiqui's body

"Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back the mortal remains of Danish Siddiqui. We have been informed that the body has been handed over by the Taliban to the ICRC. We are actively facilitating the return of the body," Indian government sources have informed.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed earlier that the government is in touch with Siddiqui's family.