Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist who currently works with Reuters has been killed in Kandahar. According to reports from Afghanistan, the photojournalist was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar on Friday.

Siddiqui has been covering developments in Afghanistan over the past few days, and the news of his death has literally shocked the international journalistic community. Afghan sources revealed that Danish Siddiqui was with the Afghan forces yesterday, and was injured in an attack last night. On Friday morning, the Taliban continued its deadly attack on forces which resulted in the death of Siddiqui.

Danish Siddiqui started his career as a news correspondent. Later, he switched to photojournalism and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010. In his career, Siddiqui has covered several events that include the Battle of Mosul (2016–17), the April 2015 Nepal earthquake, the refugee crisis arising from the Rohingya genocide, the 2019–2020 Hong Kong protests, 2020 Delhi Riots, and the Covid pandemic.

In 2018, he became the first Indian alongside colleague Adnan Abidi to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography as part of the Photography staff of Reuters for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis.