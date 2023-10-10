On Monday, the Election Commission of India sounded the poll bugle for the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The assembly elections in all the five states will be held between November 7 and 30. While the counting will take place on December 3 for all five of them.

The announcement not just set the ball rolling for the future of the five states in question, but also the entire nation as these polls will define the course of 2024 general elections. Announcing the poll dates to the media, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar threw in some crucial statistics, "There are a total of 16.14 crore voters in the five states going to polls, which is approximately 1/6th of the total voters in the country."

Emphasizing the significance of the polls for the states, he added, "after this, we will meet for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections."

The CEC also said that to conduct these elections there would be 1.77 lakh polling stations in the five states, of which 1.01 lakh would have facilities for webcasting and more than 8000 of the polling stations will be managed by women.

Chhattisgarh — November 7 & 17

Chhattisgarh is the only state wherein the polls will take place in two phases, on November 7 and 17, respectively. The state comprises 90 assembly constituencies, out of which 20 go to vote in the first phase, while the rest on November 17. Currently Chhattisgarh has Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The state's political turf has been rocked by the allegations and counter allegations of secret deals between Maoists and Congress and the opposition BJP. The speculations and contention surrounding Gautam Adani's mining business in the state figures in the poll speeches of Congress leaders. Tribals make up 30 percent of the population and their rights will be one of the shaping factors in determining which party forms government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh —November 17

Alongside Chhattisgarh, even the state of Madhya Pradesh goes to vote on November 17. Once again, it is a bipolar contest between BJP and the Congress for the 230 assembly constituencies. With 70 percent of the population engaged in farming, agrarian issues figure predominantly in the political landscape of the state. Which is why both the parties, Congress and BJP have centered their poll campaigns around economic handouts and agrarian issues. Apart from the two issues, Hindutva plays a significant part in the state's politics with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently stating, "If the Congress comes to power, Hindu women won't be able to wear bindi and bangles."

Rajasthan—November 23

For the 200 seats of Rajasthan, elections will be held on November 23. It is a bipolar contest between BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan, wherein currently Congress-led Ashok Gehlot's government has been in power since 2018. Political analysts confirm to Rajasthan being a tough contest between the two political parties. In the meanwhile, BJP has issued its first list of 41 candidates which includes 7 MPs for Rajasthan Assembly polls. Among the names being fielded include Rajyavardhan Rathore, Divya Kumari. Getting ready to put up a fair fight, the Congress hopes to buck the trend of incumbent governments being voted out of power. Poll statistics say that out of the 11 elections held in the state in the last five decades, the incumbent government has come back to power only twice.

However, internal politics mar both the parties at state level. The friction between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot has made news on several occasions. The state has also witnessed rebellion by 22 MLAs led by Sachin Pilot in July 2020. While BJP is no better off either, having changed three party presidents in the state in the past five years. There is no clarity on its chief ministerial candidate nor any poster ace that the party hopes to cash on.

While BJP hopes to topple the government by raising issues like corruption in dairy, law and order, women's welfare, Congress hopes to cash in on the welfare schemes launched by Gehlot and the last minute announcement of a Caste Census.

Telangana — November 30

Telangana, which has 119 Assembly seats, will be voting on November 30. Currently, the state has Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the last nine and a half years. In Telangana, it is a triangular fight between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP. Unfazed by the anti-incumbency factor, BRS working president K.T Rama Rao claims that Telangana's development and welfare of its people will help the party come back to form a third successive government.

If the previous assembly elections held in 2018 are any pointer, BRS managed to bag 88 out of the 119 assembly seats, Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats, while the BJP secured one seat.

Mizoram — November 7

Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats would vote on November 7 along with the first phase in Chhattisgarh. Currently, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) remains a key player in the upcoming polls, along with Congress, making it a state with two-party politics. MNF allied with BJP's Northeast Democratic Alliance won the 2018 elections by securing 27 seats, while the Congress bagged five seats.

Counting on December 3

Being seen as a battle of issues and ideologies, both the parties are leaving no stone unturned to win the fight. BJP President J.P Nadda, wrote in a social media post that they are going to win a majority and form the government in all states going to polls, while Congress President Malikarjun Kharge retorted that his party will be counting on the guarantees of public welfare, social justice and progressive development.