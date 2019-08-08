It was a major political win for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government when the triple talaq bill made its way through Rajya Sabha. However, an incident came to light days after the bill criminalised triple talaq.

A man allegedly gave talaq to his wife through WhatsApp. The accused who is from Uttar Pradesh stays in Kuwait, where he works as a labourer.

The incident reportedly happened after the woman filed a dowry and harassment case against the man and his family. On May 27, the woman had filed the case as the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from her, according to police officials.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the police said, "The accused pressured the woman, who is from Bihari village under Sikheda police station in the district, to withdraw the case, but she refused."

"On Wednesday, the woman approached the police alleging that her husband divorced her through triple talaq using WhatsApp from Kuwait," the official added.

An investigation is underway, as per Sikheda police station SHO Ajay Kumar.

In another similar incident, Thane Police in Maharashtra registered an FIR under IPC Section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act against a man who allegedly gave talaq to his wife using WhatsApp.