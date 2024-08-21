Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the world of coding, with a significant impact being felt in India. A recent report revealed that nearly 81% of developers in the country have noticed an improvement in code quality due to AI coding tools. This is a significant development, considering that India is home to a vast number of developers, with 3.5 million joining GitHub, the world's leading AI-powered developer platform, in 2023 alone.

The report further highlighted that over six in ten developers believe these AI tools will enhance their ability to meet customer requirements. However, only 40% of companies are actively encouraging the use of AI coding tools. This discrepancy points to a potential opportunity for organizations to better support their developers' interests and improve their overall productivity and efficiency.

Kyle Daigle, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub, emphasized the need for organizations to integrate AI throughout the software development lifecycle. He stated, Organisations need to operationalise AI throughout the software development lifecycle to boost collaboration, creativity, and modernisation."

The report also revealed a universal anticipation among survey respondents in India that AI coding tools will improve code security. Notably, the highest expectation of a "significant improvement" across all respondents globally was in India, with 41% expressing this view. This optimism is further supported by the fact that about 99% of respondents in India said their organizations have experimented with using AI coding tools to generate test cases.

The growth of AI in India is not just limited to coding. The technology is also making significant strides in other sectors such as retail and e-commerce. Technological advancements are driving a seismic shift in the retail landscape, with AI playing a crucial role. Retailers are leveraging technology innovations to enhance efficiency while remaining steadfast in their commitment to customer centricity.

Generative AI, in particular, is proving to be a potent force for businesses. Its ability to work with Large Language Models applying in-context learning to learn from analogy and generate responses based on enhanced understanding of context, improved reasoning, inference skills, and tailored problem-solving capabilities is revolutionizing both physical and virtual operations and reshaping customer relations.

The . The report mentioned that nearly all respondents in India believe that AI skills make them more attractive candidates, underlining the growing importance of AI across various fields. Notably, 56% in India believe this expertise significantly boosts their employability.

However, despite the numerous benefits of AI, the adoption of AI coding tools by companies is lagging. Only 40% of companies are actively encouraging the use of these tools, highlighting an opportunity for organizations to better support their developers' interests. This gap between the potential of AI and its actual utilization presents a challenge that needs to be addressed for the full benefits of AI to be realized.

Impact of AI on coding and other sectors in India is undeniable. The technology is not only improving code quality but also enhancing the ability of developers to meet customer requirements and boosting their employability. However, for these benefits to be fully realized, organizations need to actively encourage the use of AI tools and integrate them throughout their operations. As the world continues to embrace AI, India is well-positioned to lead the way, provided it can bridge the gap between the potential of AI and its actual utilization.