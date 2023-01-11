After two years of muted celebrations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the 80th Golden Globe Awards was held on Tuesday, at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Stars from all across the global showbiz put their fashion foot forward on the red carpet of the Golden Globe.

Indians are beaming with pride as 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli created history as the song 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at the award night. The song by MM Keeravaani's Naatu Naatu was competing against Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick and "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli walk Golden Globes red carpet

Staying true to their roots, director SS Rajamouli and Pan India star Ram Charan opted for a desi outfit at the prestigious award ceremony, while Jr. NTR looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo.

Jr.NTR walked the red carpet in a classic black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren.

Talking about the RRR phenomenon going international NTR Jr on the red carpet said, "Working with Rajamouli, taking his track record into consideration we definitely thought we have a winner. But this one is something more than a winner first in Japan and today in America."

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!



I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

While on the red carpet, the actor also spoke about manifesting to work in a Marvel movie, " I would love to do this film, my fans are already going crazy with this idea. I love Iron Man he is so relatable, he is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn't come from a different planet. He's not someone who has been put through a science experiment."

Rajamouli dons a traditional black kurta and teamed it with a red shawl

For the occasion, the filmmaker opted for a black silk kurta and teamed it up with red printed dhoti pants and styled it with a red-coloured shawl. And rounded off his look with black shoes. Netizens praised the maverick director for his salt-and-pepper and ethnic outfit. Fans were in awe of Rajamouli for bringing the touch of India to the global platform.

SPEECHLESS??

Music truly knows no boundaries.



Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:)



I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release?#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/cMnnzYEjrV — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023

Rajamouli dropped a picture from the award ceremony where he can be seen posing with his wife, who attended the event donning a saree. The duo were all smiles as he posed for a happy picture. He captioned the post, "Happy to be here..:) #GoldenGlobes."

While netizens congratulated the director for the historic win and also lauded him for bringing Indian culture to a global platform.

A social media user wrote, "Taking the Bharatiya culture forward ," while another added, "Promoting our Indian culture ❤️❤️❤️."

One comment read, "It's good SS is not from Gurgaon or Mumbai; it would have been hard to identify among westerners then."

A netizen wrote, "Beautiful. It's so nice to see India culture being represented on a global platform ❤️."

Ram Charan opts for an all-noir traditional sherwani set

Ram Charan was at his traditional best, as he opted for an all-black sherwani set. He chose a bandh gala kurta featuring intricately embroidered patterns, full-length sleeves, front hidden button closures, a brooch, and side slits. He paired it with straight-fit matching black pyjamas, dress shoes, a diamond-studded ring, and ear studs.

At the @GoldenGlobes Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan expressed his excitement and mentioned how surreal the moment is for the Indian film industry to be at the “Mecca of Films”.

He said he was looking forward to working with Hollywood directors. #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/AwD6uPnTX2 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 11, 2023

Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan in all black Indian attire nailed the red carpet of @GoldenGlobes interacting and charming the International media. #RamCharan #GlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/A3u0HDcK2i — ... (@MrTemporary_) January 11, 2023

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and music composer M.M. Keeravani.

Our Man of Masses Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan interacted with International media during the @GoldenGlobes red carpet. He spoke about representing India and how the world cinema is coming together. #RamCharan #RRR #ManOfMasessRamCharan pic.twitter.com/Qz8ijDsfvY — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) January 11, 2023

Check out how team RRR jumped with joy as Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner!

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! ??????#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . ??? #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, RRR was nominated for Best Picture Non-English but lost the category to Argentina in 1985.

At the @GoldenGlobes Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan expressed his excitement and mentioned how surreal the moment is for the Indian film industry to be at the “Mecca of Films”.

He said he was looking forward to working with Hollywood directors. #RamCharan #RRRMoive #RRR pic.twitter.com/yAuoolDPHU — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) January 11, 2023

N.T Rama Rao Jr @tarak9999 says the reaction to @RRRMovie in the TCL theater blew his mind #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N628xvz6bA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Several Indian celebrities from the film industry congratulated Keeravaani and the rest of the RRR team on their win.

Incredible ..Paradigm shift????? Congrats Keeravani Garu ?from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

About the film RRR

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their fictional friendship and fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.