This year has already given us some fascinating lunar events and the latest Harvest Moon was no different. Stargazers all over the world caught a glimpse of the beautiful moon and some even went on to capture it as well. Thanks to its huge orange-tinted glowing appearance, it was truly a treat to watch the moon in the night sky.
The full moon that falls close to the autumnal equinox is called a Harvest moon. The name originally came from the Northern Hemisphere, where autumn starts in September. Apart from the Harvest Moon, there are several different names coined for the full moon in the Northern Hemisphere. The Harvest Moon is followed by the Hunter's Moon, the Beaver Moon and the Cold Moon, Space.com reported.
"People used to track the passage of time based on the moon," Andrea Jones, an education specialist for the Planetary Science Institute, told Space.com. "The moon is a very obvious timekeeper for ancient civilizations."
Here are a some of the most amazing pictures of 2018 Harvest Moon that people shared on social media:
Sunrise and Moonrise on the same day. With the #HarvestMoon rising behind St Michaels mount in Cornwall this evening. pic.twitter.com/1ndYemqHOM— Simon Maycock (@mouseholeman) September 24, 2018
Moonrise behind @Ely_Cathedral this evening, 24th September 2018 #HarvestMoon #FULLMOON #harvestMoon2018 pic.twitter.com/5JqjGQjFM9— Andrew Sharpe (@SharpeImages_UK) September 24, 2018
Argghh - what a night to forget my tripod!— Kerrie Ann Gardner (@KerrieDoodles) September 24, 2018
Oh well.
Tonight's rising #HarvestMoon as seen from #Devon (taken from a very unstable pair of human hands!) @metoffice pic.twitter.com/yv9gRiGsg8
#HarvestMoon Moonset. pic.twitter.com/6WL1Z7nq6r— Chipo Givhi (@ChipsChaps) September 25, 2018
Impressive #HarvestMoon rise over @ThamesmeadLDN #London this evening @VirtualAstro @Lunarheritage @ThePhotoHour #dlr_blog pic.twitter.com/mRgdbWzsxL— Andrew Christy (@AJBC_1) September 24, 2018
Tonight the #HarvestMoon will grace us with it's presence in the big beautiful sky! Get your camera's ready and be sure to share your experience with us: https://t.co/PHcsJ8mIQ6 ?: Kosala Rajapaksha #ShareYourWeather #HarvestMoon2018 pic.twitter.com/B9XcmR255n— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 24, 2018
The #HarvestMoon was hiding but it was creating a stunning cloudscape above North Berwick tonight @goeastlothian @ThePhotoHour @StormHour pic.twitter.com/hVZOrg9QtR— Glass Images (@GlassFotos) September 24, 2018
It's been a while for me, but here's the #HarvestMoon #MoonFestival as usual no scope just a telephoto lens. Super bright tonight #astronomy @WitchOfTheSith pic.twitter.com/TBDpYo1i1u— Graham Bowes (@GrahamBowes) September 24, 2018
#HarvestMoon rising over St Michael's Mount in Cornwall this evening. #FULLMOON #NeilYoung @CornwallLive @SWNS pic.twitter.com/rCnVNeP7ol— Greg Martin (@photogregmartin) September 24, 2018
Spectacular #HarvestMoon over #London with one of the numerous aviation warning lights #equilux @StormHour @EarthandClouds @metoffice @DavidBflower #StormHour #earthandclouds #loveukweather #getoutside pic.twitter.com/Eyvzk6egKq— BC (@mildthing99) September 24, 2018