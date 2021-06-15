After almost a month of lockdown, the Karnataka government has slowly started to bring in some relaxations as new COVID cases have started to subside drastically. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the state is likely to relax the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions further after June 21. Meanwhile, the state government has permitted clubs to sell liquor as a takeaway.

The order was issued on Tuesday, permitting limited functions of clubs. However, there's strict instruction to adhere to COVID appropriate behavior. No other activities will be permitted in the clubs.

Easing lockdown curbs after June 21

Yediyurappa told the media that the lockdown curbs in Karnataka will come to an end on June 21 and after analyzing the situation the state government will take a decision on easing the curbs. The Chief Minister added that he will take a decision in this regard only after consulting Karnataka's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, his senior ministers and other officials concerned by the end of this week.

"We will have to relax the present restrictions, but the question is how much to be done as the situation is improving," he said.

Currently, relaxation in lockdown measures are in place from June 14 to 21. When the state came under the grip of second Covid wave, Karnataka had initially announced 14 days 'Corona curfew' from April 27, but subsequently it had to enforce a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the state saw exponential jump in Covid positive cases.