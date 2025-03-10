Takashi Nakajima appointed as President and CEO of Honda Cars India

Takashi Nakajima has been appointed as the new President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) who will take charge from April 1, the company announced on Monday.

Nakajima takes over from Takuya Tsumura, who moves to Japan at Honda head office after completing his India tenure, according to Honda Motor Co.

Nakajima joined Honda in 1994 and has been associated with the leading automaker for more than 30 years.

He has gained vast experience having worked in various positions of responsibility in several international markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic and Russia in various areas.

He has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021. During his latest assignment, he was also in-charge of Product Planning, Marketing and Corporate Communication for Honda's automobile business in domestic Japan Market, said the company.

During his three-year tenure in India, Tsumura was instrumental in fortifying the premium brand positioning of Honda in India, strengthening customer centric solutions, and driving company's profitable growth.

He spearheaded the introduction of several premium models in India including India's first mainstream hybrid model 'Honda City e:HEV', Honda's new global SUV Elevate, All-New Third Generation Amaze and laying the foundation for launch of future models including Honda's first Battery Electric Vehicle for India.

During his tenure, HCIL saw strong expansion in its export business with start of export of 'Made in India' Elevate to Japan.

Honda Cars India registered total sales of 10,323 units in February. Domestic sales of the company stood at 5,616 units and exports at 4,707 units last month.

According to Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, the market conditions have been challenging for the auto industry where we saw reduced momentum in car registrations and difficulties in creating fresh demand during Feb as compared to last year.

"With new benefits outlined in the Union Budget 2026 to boost overall consumer demand, we hope situation will improve in coming period. On the export front, we continue to post healthy volumes led by strong performance of Elevate and City in export markets," he mentioned.

(With inputs from IANS)