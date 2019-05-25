The curtains for the first season of dance reality show Takadimita will be dropped this weekend. Five teams are in the competition to lift the trophy in the Colors Kannada's show which was kicked off in February.

The show was started with 14 contestants (7 male and 7 female) which was a mix of TV celebrities and commoners. In the end, five teams have entered the last stage of Takadimita. Kishan-Namratha, Sunil-Deekshitha, Dileep-Ramya, Manju-Karunya and Bhaskar-Neha are the contestants who are in the race to lift the trophy.

Actor-filmmaker Ravichandran, actress Suman Ranganath and classical dancer Anuradha Vikranth are judging the show, which is hosted by Akul Balaji.

"Every contestant here has performed well. Missing out an opportunity to be in the finale does not mean that you are a bad dancer. May be the concept was wrong or you had a bad day," Ravichandran had said after the elimination of Deekshitha and Kavitha, who missed out an opportunity to enter the finale.

The grand finale will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors Kannada.