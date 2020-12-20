Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first child baby Taimur Ali Khan was born, he became paparazzi's most loved kid. They never missed a single activity of Tim's growing up years. They have captured every moment of the little boy.

As Taimur turns 4 on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, let's take a look at some of the best pictures of his growing up years, and mommy Kareen's life advice for baby Tim Tim.

Mommy Kareena's life advice for Baby Tim will put a smile on your face.

Kareena Kapoor picked the cutest pictures and the best set of words to wish her son Taimur on his 4th birthday. Bebo attached a picture of Taimur heaving hay and a musical montage of his pictures from over the years. The montage included photographs of Taimur playing in the snow, enjoying cake, and being little kid -- at home and in the outdoors. The montage also had pictures of a newborn Taimur in the arms of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena began the note writing:

My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... Which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy but, on the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake. Chase your dreams and keep your chin up, my boy... But above all else do everything in your life that makes you smile.... No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday, son... My Tim."

Kareena's friends and family wish Taimur on his birthday.

Taimur's aunts Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also wished him on his 4th birthday. Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu along with Taimur, and she wrote: "Happy birthday Tim Tim. My big brother - four today and for always."

Karisma Kapoor too posted super cute pictures with her nephew and wrote: "Kisses for my Jaan Taimur. Happy birthday. We love you loads."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also wished Taimur on his speical day!

Reminiscing Taimur Ali Khan's growing up years!

Wishing Baby Tim Tim a very Happy Birthday!