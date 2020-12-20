The shape of you singer Ed Sheeran broke millions of hearts when he announced a hiatus back in December last year.

We certainly have no complaints as the sensation has kept us swaying for over a decade. His success and fan following are unmatched. Well, through 2020 has been hard for us and with merely two weeks left for the year to end, we have a piece of good news for Sheerios.

Several reports indicate that the English singer-songwriter is coming up with a brand-new single titled 'The Afterglow'.

Here's everything we know about Sheeran's single.

Release date:

According to an announcement on the official Twitter account of Power Radio, Sheeran's new track is confirmed with its premiere date. "Ed Sheeran is back with a new single titled 'The Afterglow', and it will hit radio stations at 6 am ET on December 21st!" Power Radio wrote on Twitter on December 19.

Check out the announcement below.

Twitter trends #EdSheeranIsComing, and we certainly can't keep calm.

"ED SHEERAN IS COMING" has also begun trending on Twitter. Netizens went into meltdown after a fan posted a theory about his comeback.

The singer hasn't made any official announcement so far about his album 'The Afterglow'.

Check out how fans reacted to this amazing piece of news.

A fan account on Instagram wrote: "Okay so here are my thoughts about subtracting and Ed coming back.

"One big question is whether Ed's 18-month break started at the end of the divide tour or when he posted the note.

orgullosa de ser fan de este hombre @edsheeran, i love u❤️??



ED SHEERAN IS COMING — breadenminette (@braedenminette) December 20, 2020

Let’s help trend “ED SHEERAN IS COMING” while we wait the official announcement ? pic.twitter.com/ZKmlIktPre — Ed Sheeran Charts (@ChartsEdSheeran) December 19, 2020

Ed Sheeran hints at his comeback!

Ed Sheeran has hinted he'll be returning to music 'very soon' following his 'extended break' from the industry.

Sending fans wild, the artist responded to speculation he's set to make a comeback on social media earlier this week as he wrote: 'All very valid questions, but you'll know at least one answer soon.' (sic)

Ed Sheeran turned daddy.

The musician, 29 - who became a father for the first time in August when he welcomed his daughter Lyra Antarctic with wife Cherry Seaborn - announced he'd be stepping back from performing last year, to prioritise his family life.