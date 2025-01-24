'Taimur too young to fill form, I completed admission formalities': Saif Ali Khan's Friend Afsar Zaidi explains amid delay in hospitalisation claims

Ever since Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his home on Thursday, January 16, 2025, several wild conspiracy theories and speculations have emerged regarding the attack, particularly about how the actor reached Lilavati Hospital. Several reports initially claimed that his son Taimur accompanied him, while others suggested his older son, Ibrahim, was with him.

However, Lilavati doctors who treated Saif Ali Khan clarified that it was, in fact, 7-year-old Taimur who accompanied his father, along with their nanny, in an auto-rickshaw.

During a press conference held last Friday, the doctors at Lilavati Hospital shared details about the incident.

Lilavati doctor reports claims Saif's friend got him to the hospital

Now, after a week, Saif's admission report from Lilavati Hospital has surfaced on social media.

The document suggests that the Pataudi family's friend, Afsar Zaidi, was the one who officially admitted Saif to the hospital. The form has raised questions about an alleged 'delay' in the actor reaching the hospital.

ALERT??The plot thickens, and it’s more entertaining than a Bollywood thriller. Turns out, it wasn’t Ibrahim or Taimur who rushed ‘Actor’ Saif to the hospital it was a certain friend, Afsar Zaidi. Oh, and the timeline? Forget 2 AM, 2:30, or even 3 AM as previously claimed. The… pic.twitter.com/PtJO0KSNxh — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) January 23, 2025

The admission form, which is required in cases involving police matters, lists Afsar Zaidi's name in the "brought to the hospital by" section. It also records the time of admission as 4:11 am, even though Saif was attacked at his Bandra home around 2:30 am. Reports initially claimed that Saif had reached the hospital by 3:30 am.

#BREAKING: Actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries in five places, including his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow, as per his medical report. The injuries range from 0.5 cm to 15 cm in size. On the night of the attack, Saif’s friend Afsar Zaidi took him to Lilavati Hospital… pic.twitter.com/gAUOb4xp7j — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

Saif Ali Khan's Friend Afsar Zaidi explains amid delay in hospitalisation claims

According to a report by India Today, Zaidi denied personally taking Saif to the hospital, explaining that he only received a call from the Pataudis around 3:30 am, asking him to assist with Saif's admission. The signature on the form, Zaidi clarified, was because Taimur, who accompanied Saif, was too young to fill out the paperwork himself.

The report also pointed out discrepancies, noting it seemed unusual that Saif would reach the hospital at 4:11 am when Lilavati Hospital is only 10–15 minutes away from his Bandra residence. However, the report clarified that Saif arrived at the hospital earlier, and the recorded admission time reflects when Zaidi arrived and completed the formalities. Earlier, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr. Niraj Uttamani also confirmed that Saif reached the hospital around 3:30 am.

On Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan was discharged and returned to his Bandra apartment. Since then, security has been tightened for Khan and his family. Two constables have been assigned to ensure their safety whenever they step out.

Saif's statement

"Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan regarding the stabbing incident at his Bandra residence involving a Bangladeshi national last week," officials said on Friday.

In his statement, Saif detailed that he was in his bedroom with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard their younger son Jeh's nanny scream around 2:30 am. The screams woke them up, and they rushed to Jeh's room, where they saw the intruder. The nanny, Eliyama Philips, was screaming while Jeh was crying.

Saif said he tried to stop and overpower the intruder, but the man attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times on his back, neck, and hands. Despite being injured, the actor managed to push the intruder inside the room and, while his househelp ran away with Jeh and locked the door.

The accused, identified as a Bangladeshi national, has since been arrested and is in police custody. According to the police, the man targeted Saif's house for a burglary and was unaware of the actor's celebrity status.