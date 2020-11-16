The festival of Bhai Dooj arrives after a gap of just one day after Diwali, which gives a reason to carry on the festivities. This year Bhai Dooj falls on November 16. The spirit of Bhai Dooj is similar to Raksha Bandhan, as this festival too celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. While a sister does 'tika' or 'tilak' of her brother, gifts are also exchanged between the two. The whole family gets together to perform the auspicious rituals and also celebrate by preparing different varieties of delectable foods.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, people are celebrating the festival at the comforts of the home with their brothers.

As the festival of Bhai Dhooj is the best time to express your love for your siblings. Let's take a look at Bollywood's brother-sister duo and their kid's siblings.

Sara and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's 'chhote nawab' Taimur Ali Khan is loved and adored by one and all, which also includes his half-sister and actress Sara Ali Khan. But did you know that little Tim also has a nickname for his big sister? Actually, in an old interview, Sara had revealed that Taimur Ali Khan calls her 'Gol'. She also added that she is not fat anymore even then he calls her Gol and nobody knows why! Surely this nickname of Sara coming from Tim Tim has left us all in splits. Well, Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with Taimur, and we have often noticed it in their cute and adorable pictures.

Sara and Ibrahim

Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and went on to star in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Next up, she will be seen in Coolie No one remake and Atrangi Re. Ibrahim, however, is yet to enter Bollywood. However, his social media presence is incredible.

Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu

Toddlers Taimur and Inaaya never fail to give us brother-sister goals. Not only are they Paparazzi's favourite, but also social media users love their cute pictures.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, born to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (also known as Tiger Pataudi) and Sharmila Tagore belong to the royal family. While Tiger was a cricketer, both Saif and Soha followed their mother's path and became actors. The two are a close-knit family and often take holidays together with their kids Taimur (Saif-Kareena's son) and Inaaya (Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter).

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma

Everyone's favourite bhaijaan, Salman Khan, loves his sisters the most. And he loves Arpita Khan a lot. No one can forget Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's wedding. Salman personally took care of the lavish wedding ceremonies.

Salman Khan loves his niece and nephew Ahil and Aayat, and from this year onwards, Aayat will celebrate her birthday with Mamujaan. Salman Khan ensures he spends time with his sister and his niece and nephew.

Shah Rukh Khan and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, always stayed away from the public interest. People are not much aware of her.

Terrific sibling bond

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are internet sensations. Thought they are SRK's kids, they have a different fan base.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan

They are one of the most fun-loving adorable siblings, and their social media banter is unmissable.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother and frequently expresses his love and support for his sister Anshula through his sweet posts on social media.

Arjun Kapoor is a perfect brother to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor became a significant source of support for half-sister Janhvi Kapoor when her mother Sridevi died in 2018. Arjun and his sister Anshula stood by Janhvi and her sister Khushi's side through the difficult time and even lent support to their father, Boney Kapoor.

On Koffee With Karan, Arjun said:

A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn't have that but that doesn't mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn't. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should've said is, 'Go be there'. Don't hold any grudges; life is too short.

As Kapoor family is huge, Sonam, Rhea, Shanaya are also Arjun's cousin sisters.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are cousin sisters of Ranbir Kapoor.

.Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor set another classic example. Tusshar is seen working in many films produced by his sister Ekta. Tusshar has recently turned producer with Laxmii.

Kartik Aaryan and Krtika Tiwari

Most of us already know about Kartik Aaryan's acting skills, but not many of us are aware that Kartik couldn't fulfil one wish of his parents, i.e. to become a doctor. However, his little sister is a doctor.

The Luka Chuppi actor shares a close bond with his younger sister and often shares cute and funny video of them having some fun time.

Wishing all the brothers-sisters a very happy and healthy Bhai Dooj.