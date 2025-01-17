Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on Thursday, January 16, 2025, past midnight. The intruders, who had hidden inside the bathroom of Jeh and Taimur's room, emerged around 2 a.m. to threaten the children and their nanny. The nanny, in a courageous attempt to protect the kids, confronted the burglar. However, she was attacked and sustained injuries to her wrist and hand.

Hearing the commotion, Saif rushed to the children's room, where the intruder demanded ₹1 crore as ransom. When Saif refused, the intruder stabbed him six times in a fit of rage. Profusely bleeding, Saif was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Not Ibrahim, Saif Ali Khan Walked Into Hospital With Taimur And Nanny: Lilavati Docs

Contrary to initial reports suggesting that Ibrahim took Saif to the hospital, it was actually 7-year-old Taimur who accompanied his father, along with the nanny, in an auto-rickshaw.

During a press conference on Friday, the doctors at Lilavati Hospital shared details of the incident.

Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, stated, "I was the first one to meet Saif Ali Khan when he arrived at the hospital. He was drenched in blood but walked in like a lion with his small child, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan is a real hero. He is doing well and has been shifted from the ICU to a normal room."

The surgical team revealed that they removed a 2.5-inch knife lodged in Saif's spine and repaired a leak in the spinal fluid caused by the injury. Dr. Dange, a member of the team, added that plastic surgery was performed on Saif's hand and neck, where he had sustained deep wounds.

Providing an update, a doctor stated, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 a.m. with a history of assault by an unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Additional deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by our plastic surgery team. He is now completely stable and on the path to full recovery."

The doctor further elaborated, "Right now, he looks absolutely fine. He is on a steady recovery path, and we expect a 100% recovery as per our initial assessment. There were two deep wounds, two intermediate wounds, and two abrasions. We successfully removed the 2.5-inch knife from his spine."

A picture of the knife removed from Saif's back has since gone viral.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, provided details of the ongoing investigation, confirming that the incident was a "robbery attempt." He explained that the accused used the fire escape staircase to enter Saif's residence.

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital says, "I was the first one to meet Saif Ali Khan when he came to the hospital. He was drenched in blood but he walked in like a lion with only his small kid, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan is… https://t.co/rAgwvEoZr8 pic.twitter.com/ZAolaDNpPB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

The police stated, "The accused used a fire escape staircase to gain entry into Saif Ali Khan's house. This appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working diligently to arrest the suspect. Ten detection teams have been assigned to the case. An offence has been registered at the Bandra Police Station."

As per the latest reports, the assailant who attacked Saif has been taken into custody by Mumbai Police.