Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is not only the apple of the eye of his parents but also their fans across India. The little munchkin has his pictures splashed across dailies and websites, as also social media, every single day!

As a baby, Taimur used to look at the paparazzi outside his home with curious eyes, as if to wonder who they were and why they were seen with strange things (cameras) in their hands. But now, older and a pre-nursery student, he has become a pro at posing for shutterbugs always outside his home and his school.

And now that he has started talking a bit, Taimur Ali Khan has been greeting the paps and saying goodbyes when they call his name. But this cute video from last week that has gone viral is something which will bring a smile to your face. In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen is waving a 'Bye' to the photographers. But before that, he corrects them, saying "Tim". That they should now call him by his nickname Tim. How cute is that?

When Taimur was christened, there was a huge controversy on Twitter with fans questioning his name. But Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stuck to this name, which they found suited their baby the most.

Saif Ali Khan had revealed Taimur's nickname in January in a podcast by two renowned film critics. He revealed it inadvertently while talking about how Kareena and he plan to teach good manners to Taimur.

"You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it'll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, Thank You, Aadaab. It'll be discipline from a young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved. And honestly, if he does his namaste right, he'll score points. Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way," said Saif Ali Khan.

It would be so much fun to talk to him once Taimur Ali Khan learns to speak fully, wouldn't it? For now, he has learnt to say a few words and we can't get enough of him!