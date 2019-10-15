Over the course of three standalone films and other appearances in ensemble movies, MCU's Thor played by Chris Hemsworth has gone to become a fan-favorite. The Avengers: Endgame star is the first Marvel actor to get a fourth solo film greenlit, Thor: Love and Thunder, But this time, it won't be just one version of the God of Thunder but rather two.

Thor 4 will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and will also witness her eventually become the female Thor. Since the big revelation, it's led many Marvel fans to question if the film would take much inspiration from the comic book storyline including Jane's battle with breast cancer.

Variety's Marc Malkin got to ask director Taika Waititi the exact question during the Jojo Rabbit press junket held on Saturday. And it seems like the cancer element could be included in Jane Fosters' storyline for Thor 4.

"I think that's a really powerful part of the books. I think it's really cool that she's fighting this thing and there are two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline," he said. "But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen."

For those unaware, in the comics - Thor loses the ability to lift Mjolnir after becoming unworthy and loses his title. But his former girlfriend, Jane who suffers from breast cancers ends up becoming worthy of using the hammer and earning the title as Mighty Thor.

Jason Aaron's comic revealed that Jane's transformation into Thor temporarily makes her immune to cancer but it continues to remain inside her body while she's in her human form.

Usually, Marvel movies don't indulge in taking direct inspirations from the comics. And even when they do, the scenes don't end up making to the final cut. And Waititi suggests the same could also happen with Jane's arc.

"We're not sure if we're going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. These things change through the shoot and even when we're editing sometimes," he said. "Like, 'Let's get rid of that storyline where she's got breast cancer. We'll change it to something else, or maybe she's fine.'"

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5, 2021.