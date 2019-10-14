Avengers: Endgame saw Thor at his prime, wielding both his weapons, Mjolnir and Stormbreaker during his fight against Thanos in the climactic third act of the film. But the God of Thunder wasn't the only Marvel superhero to get the spotlight using the hammer as even Captain America was shown to be surprisingly capable of lifting the magical weapon and also using its powers.

The moment of reveal that Captain America was worthy of lifting Mjolnir all along sure caught fans by surprise. But the scene in place, which also showed Thor's response suggested that the mighty hero had his doubts since watching Steve Rogers attempt and barely manage to lift the hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Recently, the Marvel star was present at ACE Comic Con in Rosemont, Illinois and had a panel called "A Conversation with Chris Hemsworth." During the talk, The Aussie actor was asked how he felt about Captain America being worthy of lifting Mjolnir. His response was quite hilarious as well as surprising.

"Uh, pretty angry, yeah," Hemsworth revealed (via: Comicbook). "I'm sick of people picking up that hammer, to be honest. It's playing with my toys, you know, it's like 'give me that.'"

"Your acting was amazing because it looked like you really didn't mind," the moderator noted.

"Yeah, thank you," Hemsworth replied with a laugh. "I minded. Give it back, Cap. Have your little shield."

"I haven't seen him pick up Stormbreaker yet, though," Hemsworth added. But the audience was quick to correct him, and he replied, "Did he? See, I did this when that happened," he joked while covering his eyes.

Note that Hemsworth says "people" when he says that he's sick of having his hammer being used by others. It does give hope that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) would be the next to be worthy of wielding Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor 4 will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie which is set to release on on November 5, 2021.