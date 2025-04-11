Earlier this week, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, took to social media to share that her breast cancer has relapsed after seven years. Expressing gratitude for the love and prayers from her fans and followers, the author-filmmaker documented her hospital visit in a heartfelt post on Friday. She chronicled her day in three slides, each paired with a perfectly chosen song.

Tahira Kashyap makes first appearance after cancer relapse

On Friday, April 11, Tahira shared details of her hospital visit for scans. She captioned her post, "Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected! #HospitalChronicles (Read each one with its music piece)."

Later in the same evening, Tahira was spotted stepping out in the city for the first time since her announcement. Despite undergoing cancer treatment, she fulfilled a work commitment and was seen arriving at the venue, stepping out of her car and graciously posing for the paparazzi.

A paparazzo page shared a clip of her attending the event, where she looked radiant in a yellow saree and sleeveless blouse, smiling warmly for the cameras. When asked about her health and well-being, she responded with a reassuring, "Bilkul theek, thank you."

Photographer Viral Bhayani captioned the clip, "Tahira Kashyap spotted, carrying strength in her smile and courage in her heart. As she bravely battles breast cancer, she reminds us that even in the darkest times, hope shines through. This phase will pass—and she will rise, stronger and more radiant than ever."

On April 7, Tahira had announced her cancer relapse through an Instagram post. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and shared that she is prepared to face it once again with resilience. In her message, she encouraged everyone to go for regular check-ups and screenings.

On April 9, she posted a selfie from home with a heartfelt caption: "Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical ✨ Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering ❤️ I know some of you are praying for me, and many of you I don't even know, but I receive all your goodness with grace. Similarly, some of you know me, and others may not, but I send all my gratitude to each one of you. And when such a connection is made, beyond actual relationships, it's called Humanity—the highest form of spirituality.