Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. Tahira Kashyap took to social media to share the news of being diagnosed with the deadly disease once again. It was in 2018 that Tahira had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife has now revealed that it was during one of her recent screenings that she came to know that she has been affected with breast cancer once more.

Tahira's gut-wrenching post

"Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this," she wrote in an emotional note.

Tahira further added, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it's a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again (red heart emoji)."

Stresses on regular screening

"#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through (folded hands emoji)," the filmmaker concluded her note.

Celebs react

Tahira's brother-in-law, Aparshakti Khurrana, was one of the first ones to react. He wrote, "Big tight hug bhabhi! We know Tussi ainu viii lamaaa paa laaonge." (We know you will defeat this too)

"I love you! this too shall pass and come out of this victorious," wrote Guneet Monga. Mini Mathur also dropped a comment, "You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going."

Tahira had shared each and every detail of her cancer recovery journey the last time. The star wife wanted to educate and empower people on the fear and taboo around the disease. As soon as Tahira posted about her diagnosis, celebs and social media users were quick to come out to motivate her.