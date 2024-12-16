Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro and composer, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the age of 73.

On Monday morning, the news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family. The statement read: "Zakir Hussain, one of the world's most transcendent musicians, passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco at the age of 73."

The family added, "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come."

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco expressed its condolences, stating: "His legacy will live on through his music and the lives he influenced."

The Consulate further remarked: "The son of legendary tabla master Ustad Allarakha, Ustad Zakir Hussain is known for his unparalleled mastery of the tabla. His innovative contributions to music have touched the hearts of countless individuals around the world."



In a conversation with PTI, Zakir Hussain's sister, Khurshid Aulia, opened up about her brother's unfortunate demise. She shared that he passed away "very peacefully." She further revealed that the ventilator was switched off moments before the tabla maestro took his last breath.

For the uninitiated, Zakir Hussain was placed on a ventilator after developing life-threatening complications caused by idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

Hussain's Health

The tabla maestro had been hospitalized in San Francisco due to a heart-related condition. According to his manager, Nirmala Bachani, he had been undergoing treatment for the past two weeks. Bachani also revealed that he had been dealing with blood pressure issues before his hospitalization.

Outpouring of Tributes

Since the news of his passing broke, condolences have been pouring in on social media. Ministers, celebrities, and admirers from all over the world have shared their memories and tributes, honouring the legendary tabla maestro and his immense contribution to music.

Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art.

The US Embassy of India took to social media and wrote, "Forever in our hearts, Wah Ustaad Wah! We pay our tributes to Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true maestro who touched millions of hearts worldwide with this special video we created with him to celebrate 75 years of the U.S.-India relationship."

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Zakir Hussain on her Instagram stories, in which the late maestro was heard saying, "Knowledge is like a fast-flowing river. And that river is passing through, just like Lord Shiva, Ganga passed through him."

On top of the video, Kangana penned a heartfelt note, thanking Zakir Hussain for his incredible contribution to Indian music. Her note read:

"Thank you, Ustad Zakir Hussain, for your unparalleled genius and your invaluable contribution to Indian music. Your legacy will forever live on through your art, and we are grateful for the wisdom you shared with the world."

Kamal Haasan wrote, "Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you."

A R Rahman wrote, "Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim . His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together . You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss."

The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X social media platform that "the world has lost a rhythm it can never replace". "Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal 'taal', resonating through generations to come. RIP," Gautam Adani said.

The बोल of Zakir Hussain Ji’s tabla spoke a universal language, transcending borders, cultures and generations.



This clip defines how we will remember him, and celebrate his legacy. The sound & vibrations of his rhythm will echo in our hearts forever. सदैव गूंजेगा, वाह ताज!



Union Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia shared a clip of Hussain playing Tabla, he wrote, "The bol (voice) of Zakir Hussain Ji's tabala spoke a universal language, crossing borders, cultures, and generations. This clip perfectly encapsulates how we will remember him and celebrate his legacy. The sound and vibrations of his rhythm will resonate in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Zakir Hussain's nephew slams media for misinformation

When reports of Zakir Hussain's ill health surfaced earlier, prayers began pouring in on social media, with fans and admirers wishing for his speedy recovery.

On Sunday night, rumours of his passing started circulating. However, his nephew Ameer Aulia, refuted the claims, clarifying that Hussain was critical and battling for his life. He also criticized the media for spreading misinformation during such a sensitive time.

In a series of tweets, he first mentioned, "I am Zakir Hussain nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health."

The next tweet that he penned reads, "My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive and we would ask the news media not to post mis-information. We ask for prayers and we ask for everyone's well wishes."

He also shared Zakhir's recent picture.

He wrote, "One of our last pictures with my mother and Zakir mamu."

He wrote, "Thank you Sir. No death certificate but the media would like to insensitively send information that my Uncle has passed away. Please show the Great man more respect than this. All the amazing things he did for India, please. #zakirhussain."