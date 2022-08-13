Television's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines all these years, and a majority of the time has been in news for all the right reasons. The show's characters are extremely popular and have been loved by millions of fans.

Ever since actress Disha Vakani who essayed the iconic character of Dayaben quit the show to go the family way, fans have been waiting for the role to be reprised in the show for the past 5 years.

The makers apparently waited for Disha to return and take charge of her role, but unfortunately, things did not materialize.

After a long hiatus and with dim chances of Disha's return, the makers had announced that they were on a hunting spree for their new Dayaben and now looks like they have finally found an actress best suited for the role. Yes, according to reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma makers have locked in actress Kajal Pisal as their new Dayaben.

According to a close source, the actress has been finalised by the makers after they liked her audition the best among the rest. The contract is yet to be signed and if everything goes well, Kajal is expected to start shooting for the show in the next three weeks.

For the uninitiated, Kajal has been a part of the Hindi television industry for over a decade now. She has worked in shows such as Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin 5, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and others.

The actress who was last seen in a negative role in the TV show Sirf Tum was all set to join the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi this year, but due to professional reasons, it did not materialize.

Talking about Disha Vakani, the actress after getting married to a businessman, delivered a baby girl in 2017. Vakani, as per reports has now welcomed a baby boy this year. Disha has always managed to keep her personal life away from the media glare.

We can't wait to watch Kajal as the new Dayaben. What do you say?