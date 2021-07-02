Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's names have become synonymous with good, engrossing content. And the trailer of Haseen Dilruba is a living testament to that. Ever since the trailer of the psychological thriller has dropped online, it has created a buzz on social media. Highly intriguing and one to keep us on the edge of our seats, Haseen Dillruba also stars Harshavardhan Rane in a pivotal role.

When and where to watch

With suspense, romance, betrayal, intimacy, and thrill; the film is going to be a heavy dose of entertainment. Haseen Dilruba will release on July 2, 2021 on Netflix. Taapsee had revealed that she was not the first choice for the film but the directors came to her after exhausting all their options.

Plot and cast

The film revolves around a married couple – Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey; and a third person who enters their marriage – Harshavardhan Rane. The film is a psychological thriller. Taapsee had revealed that she was not the first choice to play the female lead in the film. However, director Vinil Mathew had revealed the reason behind it.

"The day Kanika Dhillon told me about the basic concept of Haseen Dilruba, I liked it a lot. Unfortunately, I was not the first choice for the film. It eventually came to me, after they exhausted all their options," Taapsee had revealed in an interview.

Vinil had mentioned in an interview with a leading website that considering the similarities between Manmarziyan and Haseen Dillruba, Kanika Dhillon might not have approached Taapsee. The director added that Kanika must have felt that Taapsee wouldn't be interested in doing similar kinds of roles and hence would not have approached her.