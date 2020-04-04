Taapsee Pannu, who is known for experimenting with her roles and pushing her boundaries, seems to have done the same in real-life too. The Thappad actress has revealed that she had got her hair coloured and couldn't handle it for too long. Taapsee shared the news on her social media page.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared a picture of her new haircut, the chopped-up version and said that she had to let go of her long, coloured tresses. Several of her co-stars and directors have now reacted to her new haircut.

Taapsee wrote, "Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn't handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh 'ghar ki kheti' hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost." To this, her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar said, "One second is this a throwback or have you chopped off your hair."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that he loved her new look, while Anubhav Sinha asked her, "Je ka kallia?" Taapsee's fans and fan pages have been going gaga over her new look with comments like "gorgeous", "cute" and "sweet."

Taapsee's take on hair and Mithali Raj

A few days back, Taapsee had shared a video of her long coloured curls and written, "My hair experiments! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice... to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone... this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares !"

Taapsee Pannu is all geared up to play the role of former Indian women's team skipper – Mithali Raj. The film has been titled - Shabaash Mithu. About seeking Mithali's approval, Pannu had told Mid-Day, "We want to make it as convincing as possible, but it's not as important to look like her as it is to perform and behave like her. I was constantly in touch with her while shooting for the poster. She texted me yesterday saying that there's barely any difference between her and me. That validation matters a lot. I want her to say this after watching the movie, too."