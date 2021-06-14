Taapsee Pannu, who is currently touring Moscow, on Monday shared that she wants to feel close to normal again. Taapsee made her contention with a new picture she posted on Instagram.

"Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say "all is well"! Also........ helloooooo Moscow! Let's feel close to 'Normal' again!" she wrote, with the image that captures her posing in a picturesque locale.

#TapcTravels #Moscow #Russia," she wrote as the caption.

The actress currently awaits the release of her upcoming mystery thriller "Haseen Dilruba".

The film, which also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is about a woman whose heart longs to live like in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband.

"Haseen Dilruba", directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee" helmer Vinil Mathew, will be released on OTT.