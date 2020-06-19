Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared her hair woes on social media.

In an Instagram selfie the actress is seen flaunting wet hair. On the image, she wrote: "And they have a life of their own."

Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film "Jhummandi Naadam". She was later seen in films like "Chashme Baddoor", "Pink", "The Ghazi Attack", "Judwaa 2" and "Badla" among many others.

After giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" over the coming months.